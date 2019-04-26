close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SAS pilots strike

SAS pilots go on strike, stranding thousands of passengers

A strike across the three Scandinavian countries could affect some 170,000 passengers during the weekend, SAS has said.

SAS pilots go on strike, stranding thousands of passengers

Oslo/Copenhagen/Stockholm: SAS pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark went on strike on Friday as wage talks broke down, leading the carrier to cancel around 70 percent of its flights, the company and mediators said.

A strike across the three Scandinavian countries could affect some 170,000 passengers during the weekend, SAS has said.

SAS said on Friday it hoped to resume negotiations and reach an agreement as soon as possible.

"As a consequence of the strike, domestic, European and long-haul flights have been cancelled, and thousands of travellers will be affected," it said in a statement.

The strike does not affect flights operated by SAS partners, which make up approximately 30 percent of all departures, the airline said.

"It is deeply regretful that the pilots` strike will have a negative impact on our customers. SAS is prepared to continue to negotiate, but if the requirements were to be met, they would have very negative consequences for the company," it added.

Labour unions this month called for 1,500 SAS pilots to go on strike on Friday if no agreement was reached on wages and other issues after an earlier round of talks failed.

"The two sides were too far apart, and there was no reason to believe that a compromise could be reached," the office of the National Mediator of Norway said in a statement announcing the breakdown of the Norwegian talks.

Tags:
SAS pilots strikeSAS flightsSAS strike
Next
Story

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Preparations are underway in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination