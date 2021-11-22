हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Michael Goguen

SHOCKING! Tech billionaire Michael Goguen kept spreadsheet of sexual encounters with 5000 women, sued for $800 million in damages

Goguen allegedly owns several “safe houses” and a “boom boom” room in a bar where he took young women and sexually abused them. 

SHOCKING! Tech billionaire Michael Goguen kept spreadsheet of sexual encounters with 5000 women, sued for $800 million in damages
Image Courtesy: linkedin.com/michael-goguen

New Delhi: Tech Billionaire Michael Goguen has been again sued by four former employees for approximately $800 million in damages, a New York Post report has said.

Michael Goguen was a former partner in leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia Capital. This is not the first time that Goguen has been sued for sexual abuse. A couple of years ago a woman had claimed that Goguen sexually abused her for more than a decade. Michael Goguen was dismissed after Sequoia Capital became aware of the lawsuit in March 2016. Goguen, who joined the Menlo Park, California-based firm in 1996, later founded a security firm Amyntor Group LLC.

The four former employees who worked in Goguen's Amyntor Group LLC have sued him for $800 million in damages. The company funded top firms like Apple, Cisco, Google, YouTube, PayPal, and Instagram. As per reports Goguen has a net worth of $5 billion.

As per New York Post, the 135-page complaint has accused him of controlling local law enforcement in the town of Whitefish, Montana. It further states Goguen owns several “safe houses” and a “boom boom” room in a bar where he took young women and sexually abused them. The shocking complaint also mentioned that Goguen maintains a spreadsheet documenting his sexual encounters with over 5000 women those 'safe houses' and 'boom boom' room.

