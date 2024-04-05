This 19 Year Old Student Becomes Youngest Billionaire In the World; Know All About Livia Voigt

New Delhi: A 19-year-old Brazilian student has made headlines by becoming the world's youngest billionaire, as per the announcement by Forbes Billionaires List 2024. She has surpassed the previous titleholder, Italian teen Clemente Del Vecchio who is only two months older.

World's youngest billionaire: Livia Voigt

Livia Voigt is from Brazil and now recognized as the world's youngest billionaire. She inherits a significant share in WEG, one of Latin America's leading electrical motors manufacturers founded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt.

Even with her newfound wealth, Livia remains dedicated to her studies as a university student, according to Forbes. Her net worth stands at $1.1 billion, marking an impressive journey into the business world. Livia's older sister, Dora Voigt de Assis, has also made it onto the youngest billionaire list of 2024, joining seven new entrants. At 26 years old, Dora completed her architecture studies in 2020. (Also Read: Apple Laid Off Over 600 Employees As Car, Smartwatch Projects Stopped)

World's Second youngest billionaire: Clemente Del Vecchio

Clemente Del Vecchio is a 19-year-old from Italy who ranks as the world's second youngest billionaire according to the Forbes Billionaires List 2024. With a net worth of $4.8 billion, Clemente's wealth exceeds that of his Brazilian counterpart. He comes from the family of Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of EssilorLuxottica, the world's biggest eyeglasses company, inheriting considerable affluence as a result. (Also Read: India To Stop Importing Urea By 2025 End: Mansukh Mandaviya)

India's Youngest Billionaires

While Livia Voigt and Clemente Del Vecchio gain global attention, India also has its own set of young billionaires. In India, this year's Forbes rich list features Zerodha's founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, as well as Flipkart's founders Sachin and Binny Bansal as the youngest billionaires.