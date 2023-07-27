trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641217
NewsBusinessInternational Business
SILICON CARBIDE

US-Based Firm To Set Up Silicon Carbide Manufacturing Facility In Odisha With Rs 1,000 Cr Investment

The investment will be made by the group's Indian Subsidiary, RiR Power Electronics, Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

US-Based Firm To Set Up Silicon Carbide Manufacturing Facility In Odisha With Rs 1,000 Cr Investment

Bhubaneswar: US-based Silicon Power Group has proposed to set up a 150 mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The investment will be made by the group's Indian Subsidiary, RiR Power Electronics, Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

Harshad Mehta, promoter of the group and an electronics and semiconductor industry veteran with four decades of leadership experience, has submitted a letter of intent to the delegation of Odisha government, which is on an official tour to the US, it said.

cre Trending Stories

Started in 1994 by Mehta and headquartered in the US, Silicon Power is a major technology developer and solutions provider in the design, development, manufacturing and testing of high-power semiconductor devices and utility-applicable systems.

This will be a first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility in Odisha and will serve as a testament to the efforts the government of Odisha has put-in to develop a semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

A company team, led by Mehta will visit Odisha within one month, and the company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months, the CMO said.

During a comprehensive and wide-ranging discussion with the company team, the Odisha delegation gave a presentation highlighting Odisha's industrial ecosystem and the generous package of incentives available under different policies, including in the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing and fabless policy which was recently approved by the cabinet.

After holding discussion with the team, the company submitted an LoI to set up the manufacturing facility in the state. It will bolster the industrial landscape and create significant employment opportunities in the state, the state government said.

The US firm operates in India through its subsidiary, RiR Power Electronics, which serves customers in a range of fields, including industrial, electric utility, railways, renewables, and defence. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona