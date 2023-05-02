Where is Jack Ma? Reports Say Alibaba's Founder Is Now A Professor

New Delhi: Jack Ma, the creator of Alibaba Group, is currently a professor at a new university in Tokyo. After going dark for a while as Beijing tightened down on tech entrepreneurs in late 2020, it appears that the billionaire is finally prepared to resume his public persona. Although the billionaire has accepted a visiting professor position at the college, he hasn't started teaching full-time.

He has a contract with the college that runs through the end of October 2023, but he has the option to renew it annually. Ma has enrolled in a college run by the University of Tokyo that was established in 2019.

According to reports, this college was established to serve as a hub for communication between the University of Tokyo and foreign researchers as well as research organisations.

He will be educating students at the university in a variety of ways, including by giving advice on significant research topics and giving lectures on management and business startup.

According to the Financial Times, Ma's most recent action is one of the few public commitments he has made outside of China. The billionaire vanished from China in the latter part of 2021, but he later turned up in places like Australia, Japan, and Thailand.

After living abroad for more than a year, Jack Ma returned to mainland China as the Chinese government eased off on the crackdown.

Ma has largely shied away from the spotlight, but after criticising China's regulatory system, he was apparently held responsible by a large number of individuals for the government's decision to launch a widespread crackdown on regulations.

"Ma's trip back to China had great symbolic value. He is an example of the nation's entrepreneurial confidence, according to Brian A. Wong, a former executive of Alibaba and the author of The Tao of Alibaba. Additionally, he claimed that Ma's return indicates "Alibaba is refreshing."

In addition, Wong stated, "Jack retired from the company and is no longer involved in the day-to-day operations, but his views and opinions still matter and have influence behind the scenes."