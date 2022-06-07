Woman uses Apple AirTag to track "cheating" boyfriend, kills him

New Delhi: A woman in United States has been charged for murdering her "boyfriend" after she hunted him down using an Apple Airtag, as per media reports. The 26 year old woman, identified as Gaylyn Morris followed Andre Smith whom she reportedly called as her boyfriend using Airtag to a bar called Tilly’s Pub in Indianapolis. She used Apple AirTag and GPS tracking system to trace the location of her purported boyfriend.

According Fox News, Morris apparently told a witness that she was Smith’s girlfriend. She further said that Smith was cheating on her. Investigators at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department upon further probing the witnesses were told that Morris wanted to hit the other woman with an empty wine bottle during an altercation among the trio. However, her bid to attack the other woman was foiled by Smith, at which point the pub management asked them to leave the premises. (Also read: Apple launches watchOS 9 with Afib History feature, Medications app at WWDC 2022 )

It was once they moved out of the pub, Smith was mowed down by Morris' car. Fox News reporting the recount of another witness wrote, she "pulled forward and clipped the victim (Smith), and he went down, at which time... (Morris) then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time". (Also read: Apple WWDC 2022: MacBook Air, M2 chip, iOS 16 and more, here’s everything Apple announced)

