World's oldest pair of pants sold at WHOPPING cost in auction; Read INTERESTING history of Gold-rush era artifact

New Delhi: The world’s oldest pair of jeans sold at a whopping price of $114,000 in an auction happened in the United States. The work pants were taken from a sunken trunk of a ship which had wrecked in 1857 off the coast of North Carolina. The miners pants, who were known for their toughness and durability, were quite popular during Gold Rush- era of the United States. When European adventurers rushed to the United States in an hope to mine tones of Gold and sell them at the good price in the market. The legendary gold-filled land ‘El Dorado’ was quite popular in those times.

The Gold Rush-era artifacts bagged the price of $114,000 in the auction, making it one of the costliest artifacts. There is some debate as to whether they are related to the man who is regarded as the inventor of contemporary blue jeans, given that the expensive pants predate the first pair formally produced by Levi Strauss & Co. in San Francisco in 1873 by 16 years.

Some say historical evidence suggests there are links to Strauss, who was a wealthy wholesaler of dry goods at the time, and the pants could be a very early version of what would become the iconic jeans. But the company’s historian and archive director, Tracey Panek, says any claims about their origin are “speculation.”

Interesting History of Denim Pants

Denim Pants which are quite popular in today’s times were used by miners and laborers for their durability and toughness. In fact, they were designed for them. That time, aristocratic class didn’t wear denim jeans as they were the symbol of poverty and working class.