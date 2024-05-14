Bageshwar Dham Fever Grips Dubai: Dhirendra Shashtri’s Katha Mesmerises Crowd In Bu Abdullah Event

In an extraordinary display of global reverence for Indian spirituality, Dhirendra Shashtri, widely known as Bageshwar Dham Baba, a revered spiritual luminary from India, will be delivering a three-day Katha in Dubai from May 24 to May 26.

The venue, a prominent auditorium in Dubai, has been selected to accommodate the anticipated large number of attendees, both local and international, including a significant contingent of Indian expatriates residing in the UAE. The choice of Dubai as the hosting city reflects its status as a cosmopolitan center renowned for its cultural diversity and openness to global influences.

Bu Abdullah is an Emirati business tycoon and founder of the Bu Abdullah Group of Companies. His invitation to Baba Bageshwar underscores the burgeoning interest in Indian spiritual teachings beyond national borders, resonating with audiences worldwide and strengthening India-UAE people-to-people contact. This event is poised to draw devotees from diverse corners of the globe, fostering a unique cultural and spiritual exchange.

In a video message, Dhirendra Shashtri stated, "I will be in Dubai from May 22-26 for five days. Three days will be dedicated to the Katha, where all are welcome to experience a spiritual journey. The event is free, and I urge my followers to disregard any rumors. The event is organized by the Bageshwar Dham family and primarily supported by Bu Abdullah.

Commenting on organizing Shashtri’s spiritual in Dubai Bu Abdullah said, “I have been nurturing the concerns of non-residents and ensuring communal unity among the NRIs in the Gulf region. My vision is to create local opportunity, growth, and impact in every community and country around the world. The event is perfectly aligned with my vision. UAE is hosting an event titled ‘ In Peace we Believe’ which is essentially a motivational speech for peace and coexistence. It is an event where a spiritual leader speaks in the UAE about the paramount importance of peace and coexistence, showcasing the UAE as a model of harmony.”