As India continues its ascent as a beacon of technological prowess in cloud adoption, CoRover.ai has joined hands with Google Cloud as its technology partner to launch BharatGPT, an Indigenous generative AI platform meticulously tailored for the Indians, often touted as the country's ChatGPT rival.

According to a statement by the company, BharatGPT champions the linguistic diversity of the nation, supporting over 14 Indian languages across text, voice, and video interactions. Google Cloud as CoRover's Cloud service provider will help CoRover enhance and scale BharatGPT.

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover, said, "Our intent with BharatGPT is about crafting a platform that encapsulates India's rich cultural heritage and flourishes in a cloud-first world. BharatGPT, which is built on Google Cloud's fortified infrastructure, confidently addresses these challenges, carving a niche as a trusted AI mainstay that is grounded and reliable." The platform's expansive feature set encompasses custom knowledge base integration, ERP/CRM system collaboration, an integrated payment gateway, and much more.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, "This technology has the potential to transform lives and our language and generative AI capabilities built into the platform will make access easy and democratize the use of the platform. This will help strengthen India's position as an AI first nation."

CoRover.ai has already served more than 1.25 Billion users and now with BharatGPT, becomes a human-centric conversational AI platform with contextual Generative AI (LLM) and faster Machine Learning.