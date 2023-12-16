trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699721
NewsInternet & Social Media
CHATGPT

CoRover And Google Cloud Partner To Bring BharatGPT, India's ChatGPT Rival

With Google Cloud generative AI technology, BharatGPT will support 14 Indian languages across text, voice and chat.

|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 11:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CoRover And Google Cloud Partner To Bring BharatGPT, India's ChatGPT Rival

As India continues its ascent as a beacon of technological prowess in cloud adoption, CoRover.ai has joined hands with Google Cloud as its technology partner to launch BharatGPT, an Indigenous generative AI platform meticulously tailored for the Indians, often touted as the country's ChatGPT rival. 

According to a statement by the company, BharatGPT champions the linguistic diversity of the nation, supporting over 14 Indian languages across text, voice, and video interactions. Google Cloud as CoRover's Cloud service provider will help CoRover enhance and scale BharatGPT. 

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover, said, "Our intent with BharatGPT is about crafting a platform that encapsulates India's rich cultural heritage and flourishes in a cloud-first world. BharatGPT, which is built on Google Cloud's fortified infrastructure, confidently addresses these challenges, carving a niche as a trusted AI mainstay that is grounded and reliable." The platform's expansive feature set encompasses custom knowledge base integration, ERP/CRM system collaboration, an integrated payment gateway, and much more.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, "This technology has the potential to transform lives and our language and generative AI capabilities built into the platform will make access easy and democratize the use of the platform. This will help strengthen India's position as an AI first nation." 

CoRover.ai has already served more than 1.25 Billion users and now with BharatGPT, becomes a human-centric conversational AI platform with contextual Generative AI (LLM) and faster Machine Learning.  

Live Tv

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament