Bhubaneswar Odisha is a state rich in sporting heritage across various disciplines. To enhance the sporting culture in Odisha and produce more outstanding cricketers, MGM Group has established a state-of-the-art High Performance Cricket Academy near Cuttack city, 30 kms from Bhubaneswar, named MGM School of Sports.

With the support of the present administrative machinery namely, the Govt of Odisha & the Odisha Cricket Association we are confident that the MGM School of Sports, will enhance the cricket ecosystem in Odisha and strive to produce outstanding cricketers. MGM School of Sports will work as a feeder organization in the model of National Cricket Academy & other coaching centres of high reputation. With state-of-the-art infrastructure which includes residential facilities, international-standard cricket grounds, Turf, Astroturf and Matting pitches, a six lane indoor arena, well-equipped gymnasium, swimming pool, physiotherapy & recovery centre, motivation hall, rehabilitation centre, beach volley ball court, basketball court etc. This sports academy will serve as a training hub for aspiring cricketers to undergo intensive training to achieve their goals.

The MGM School of Sports has signed an MoU with Coaching Beyond, one of India’s premier cricket coaching institutions, founded by Shri Ravi Shastri, Shri B Arun and Shri R. Sridhar, former Team India coaches. Coaching Beyond will be the knowledge & technical partner for this venture of MGM School of Sports to facilitate and execute high quality coaching programs with the aim to bring the world’s best practices to the heart of Odisha.