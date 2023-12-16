Author Harshada Pathare's book "The Following" is about strong depiction of its women characters. The book's protagonist "Kalki" disrupts conventional narratives, presenting unique viewpoints and delving into innovative concepts. Her works bridge the contemporary and the cultural, weaving together mythological fiction, poetry, and modern life. This amalgamation adds layers of history and mythology, creating a rich and intricate literary landscape.

Pathare's educational journey, from Mumbai University to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Xavier School of Management, reflects a diverse and enriching background. Her writing resonates with themes of resourcefulness, resilience, and unconventional problem-solving—echoes of her middle-class roots.

Contemporary women writers stand at the intersection of a dynamic societal evolution, marked by revolutions that have progressively granted women more rights and amplified their voices in a predominantly patriarchal world. Each generation of women writers contributes to shaping a society that values equality and empowers women to aspire and dream freely.

The pivotal revolutions of the past laid the foundation for the author class to demand freedom of expression, setting the stage for a new wave of women writers. To delve into this transformative journey, we explore the literary contributions of Jane Austen, and Maya Angelou.

Jane Austen, an acclaimed English novelist of the early 19th century, navigated societal intricacies with astute observations of social manners and relationships. Despite her private nature, Austen's novels radiate with sharp wit, a profound understanding of human nature, and a satirical yet affectionate portrayal of her society.

Angelou's autobiographical works, especially "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," exemplify poetic prose, rich imagery, and emotional depth. Through her writing, she championed personal expression and social commentary, becoming a voice for those seeking strength in the face of adversity.