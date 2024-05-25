Healthcare News: Cugo Launches Eco-Friendly Baby Wipes
Enriched with natural aloe extract, Cugo's baby wipes soothe and nourish baby's skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated after each use.
Baby care solutions company Cugo has launched eco-friendly baby wipes, a company said in a press release on Friday. Cugo aims to provide diverse range of high-quality baby essentials that prioritize both comfort and environmental responsibility, the release added further.
"The newly introduced baby wipes embody this commitment by combining gentle cleansing with eco-friendly materials and thoughtful design. Crafted with 99.9% water, Cugo's baby wipes offer a pure and safe cleansing experience for babies' delicate skin," the release claimed further.
The wipes are also made from 100% biodegradable plant-based materials, ensuring they are not only gentle on baby's skin but also on the environment.
"We are thrilled to introduce our revolutionary baby wipes, which represent a significant step forward in our mission to provide holistic and sustainable baby care solutions," said Mrs. Sakshi Aaryav Gupta, Co-Founder of Cugo. "With our commitment to using organic and biodegradable materials, parents can trust that they are making a responsible choice for their baby's well-being and the planet."
