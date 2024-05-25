Advertisement
Healthcare News: Cugo Launches Eco-Friendly Baby Wipes

Enriched with natural aloe extract, Cugo's baby wipes soothe and nourish baby's skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated after each use.

|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 02:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Healthcare News: Cugo Launches Eco-Friendly Baby Wipes

Baby care solutions company Cugo has launched eco-friendly baby wipes, a company said in a press release on Friday. Cugo aims to provide diverse range of high-quality baby essentials that prioritize both comfort and environmental responsibility, the release added further.

 
"The newly introduced baby wipes embody this commitment by combining gentle cleansing with eco-friendly materials and thoughtful design. Crafted with 99.9% water, Cugo's baby wipes offer a pure and safe cleansing experience for babies' delicate skin," the release claimed further.  

The wipes are also made from 100% biodegradable plant-based materials, ensuring they are not only gentle on baby's skin but also on the environment. 

"We are thrilled to introduce our revolutionary baby wipes, which represent a significant step forward in our mission to provide holistic and sustainable baby care solutions," said Mrs. Sakshi Aaryav Gupta, Co-Founder of Cugo. "With our commitment to using organic and biodegradable materials, parents can trust that they are making a responsible choice for their baby's well-being and the planet." 

Enriched with natural aloe extract, Cugo's baby wipes soothe and nourish baby's skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated after each use. Dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, these wipes are gentle and safe for sensitive skin, ensuring maximum comfort and protection for little ones.

