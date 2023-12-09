ChatGPT has its own share of success and limitations. The AI module has taken the world by storm. However, it's also known for throwing up content having errors. Now, India is also taking a giant leap with its own ChatGPT rival BharatGPT. It's India's own Large Language Model-based solution by CoRover.ai, an AI start-up company and support system of I-HUB Anubhuti catering to developing data-driven cognitive computing solutions.

CoRover.ai, the creator of BharatGPT, is funded by iHub Anubhuti IIITD Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIIT Delhi, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

BharatGPT claims to offer a responsible and accurate approach to ensure that sensitive information is handled with the utmost care. BharatGPT is yet another example of 'Make AI in India'. This will not only support the local economy but also ensure regulatory compliance and enhanced trust.

According to Dr Pushpendra Singh, Professor CSE IIITD and Project Director of iHub Anubhuti IIITD Foundation, BharatGPT, being a lightweight solution, ensures that implementation is swift and efficient.

According to the makers, BharatGPT is integrated with CoRover's Conversational AI platform and needs relatively lesser computing and memory as it adopts a multi-layered approach of NLP (NLU & NLG) addressing user queries, with separate layers responsible for different tasks such as Deep Learning with Generative AI (unsupervised); supervised learning; AIML (Artificial Intelligence Markup Language); and the context-based auto-suggestion.

Saurabh Kumar Chaubey, the CEO - iHUBAnubhuti - IIITD Foundation, said that BharatGPT is going to make a big impact across the board.