Dr. Vishal Rao, a distinguished Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon at HCG Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru, has made remarkable strides in the medical field, earning numerous accolades and esteemed appointments. His journey from a dedicated medical student to a pioneering surgeon and public health advocate is a testament to his unwavering commitment to advancing cancer treatment and tobacco control.

Dr. Rao's medical training took him through some of the most renowned institutions in the world, including a prestigious stint as a visiting scholar at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. This extensive training laid the foundation for his later innovations in cancer care.

In 2017, Dr. Rao received the Judy Wilkenfeld Award for Global Excellence in Tobacco Control, highlighting his tireless efforts to combat tobacco use and its link to cancer. His campaigns have emphasized prevention and early detection, saving countless lives through awareness.

Locally, the government of Karnataka recognized Dr. Rao's contributions with the Kempegowda Award, the highest civilian honor from the Bengaluru municipal corporation. His impact on the community was further acknowledged when he was named Kannadiga of the Year in 2018, receiving the Varshada Kannadiga Award for his contributions to science and technology.

One of Dr. Rao's most notable achievements is the invention of a voice prosthesis for throat cancer patients, which earned him the Rotary Vocational Training Award in 2016. This innovative device has significantly improved the quality of life for those who have lost their voice due to cancer. His exceptional contributions to medical science were further recognized with an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal College of Surgeons in Glasgow.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Rao serves in several advisory roles, reflecting his expertise and thought leadership. He is a member of the consultative group to the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and a visiting faculty member for leadership programs at Johns Hopkins University. These positions underscore his influence in shaping cancer care policies and public health initiatives.

At the state level, Dr. Rao's insights are invaluable to the High-Powered Committee on Tobacco Control and Cancer Control for the Government of Karnataka and the NCD Task Force for Bengaluru city. His contributions help shape policies that aim to reduce the burden of cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

Dr. Rao also plays a pivotal role in various committees, including the Ethics Committee on Biotechnology for the Karnataka Department of IT and Biotechnology and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) ethics committee. His involvement ensures ethical practices in medical research and biotechnology.

His commitment to community service is evident through his roles as a board trustee for the Namma Bengaluru Foundation and the Sathya Sai Trust (Karnataka). These positions allow him to contribute to the recognition of unsung heroes and the betterment of his community.

Dr. Vishal Rao's story is one of dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to public health. His numerous awards and appointments reflect not only his contributions to cancer treatment and tobacco control but also his influence in policy-making, ethical medical research, and community service. Dr. Rao continues to inspire and lead, making a lasting impact on the medical field and beyond.