Internet all praise for Anand Mahindra’s twitter post saluting working women

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet on gender equality has gone viral on the internet.

Several other Twitter users are retweeting him and praising him for his post while some hoped that he used better corporate policy for female workers in his company.

Mahindra tweeted, “I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts.”

I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts pic.twitter.com/2EJjDcK1BR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2019

Retweeting Mahindra, one user hoped that it will encourage more men to come forward and share the household chores.

Hope that this tweet coming from you encourages more men to come forward and share the household chores...#genderequality starts at home .#sharetheload — Dhanashree S (@dhanashree0910) February 5, 2019

Here are some other tweets that praised Mahindra for his post.

Thanks for the acknowledgment Mr Mahindra. I am sure most know this but I appreciate the one who pause, take notice and acknowledge. But honestly it’s really a ‘team work’ where u need a supporting partner to make everything work smoothly — Swati Khandelwal (@SwatiKJain) February 5, 2019

Very few cos acknowledge the need for better work-life balance be it male or female. Most still equate good work =longer hours and nt efficient work. I got rejected for a role by a woman once cz she bragged about doing 12 hours/day but I said I preferred a work-life balance. — Agamoni Ghosh (@agamoni) February 6, 2019

While some other felt that the Mahindra Boss should do something for maternity leave policy in his own office

So are you going to make better maternity leaves policies than others for your employees now? And also allow working mothers more flexibility? #makeworkawesome #workingmoms — Hush - Make Work Awesome (@TheHushApp) February 5, 2019