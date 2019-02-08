हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra group

Internet all praise for Anand Mahindra’s twitter post saluting working women

Mahindra acknowledged that woman's successe have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts

Internet all praise for Anand Mahindra’s twitter post saluting working women

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet on gender equality has gone viral on the internet.

Several other Twitter users are retweeting him and praising him for his post while some hoped that he used better corporate policy for female workers in his company.

Mahindra tweeted, “I’ve been helping to baby-sit my year old grandson this past week & it’s brought home to me the stark reality of this image. I salute every working woman & acknowledge that their successes have required a much greater amount of effort than their male counterparts.”

Retweeting Mahindra, one user hoped that it will encourage more men to come forward and share the household chores.

Here are some other tweets that praised Mahindra for his post.

While some other felt that the Mahindra Boss should do something for maternity leave policy in his own office

Tags:
Mahindra groupAnand MahindraAnand Mahindra tweet on gender equalityAnand Mahindra tweet on working women
Next
Story

Facebook launches new Privacy, Data Use Business Hub to protect information

Must Watch

Breaking News: Supreme Court raps Mayawati over statue-construction spree