LycanChain: New Start Up Aims to Create Mechanism For Layer 2 Blockchain

|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 01:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
LycanChain: New Start Up Aims to Create Mechanism For Layer 2 Blockchain

A new blockchain start up is setting new benchmarks with its innovative approach to creating Layer2 networks and leveraging artificial intelligence. LycanChain aims to provide a user-friendly interface ensures that even those without technical expertise can set up and manage their networks effortlessly

LycanChain is also developing a comprehensive dApp library, featuring a wide range of pre-built dApps, covering various use cases from supply chain management to financial services. "Users will be able to integrate these applications into their private networks seamlessly, enhancing functionality without the need for extensive development work," a press release by the company said. The availability of these dApps will save time and resources, accelerating the deployment of blockchain solutions across different sectors.

Lynchain has been founded by noted techie Ganesh Lore.

In addition to its pioneering Layer2 network capabilities, LycanChain is set to revolutionize the development process with the introduction of its native AI bot, Lucian. Lucian is designed to drastically reduce the time and effort required by developers to create user interfaces (UI). By utilizing a series of simple command prompts and UI benchmarking, Lucian can autonomously help write the UI code. This innovative tool leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to understand user requirements and generate efficient, functional, and aesthetically pleasing interfaces.

