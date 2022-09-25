Start-up Story: Digital Groovers' CEO PCR formula of success

For a successful businessman, PCR (Perseverance, Commitment and Resilience) is the key to success opines Sukhpreet Singh, the CEO of Digital Groovers. Singh feels that patience and vision are two most important aspects that describe a true businessman. “The real talent of a true businessman lies in his risk taking ability their couples with a constant enthusiasm that fosters confidence and a deep connection to all your endeavours,” adds Singh.

Commencing his career from a salary of Rs 5000 in 2012 as a journalist, Singh went on to work for various publications and social media houses for next six years. But being an enterprising individual, he always wanted to start his own business.

After conceiving a plan for a start-up business in the field of digital media and marketing in 2019, Singh started his own company with the name of Digital Groovers in 2020. In a short span of 2.5 years the organisation has created a name in the field of digital media, Public Relations and marketing.

Singh called upon new generation entrepreneurs to understand the underlying problems in their respective start-ups and chalk out a simple plan to overcome them. He cited his example adding, “It was important for me to stick to the original essence of my business but there were some teething problems following which I opened the doors for creativity and innovation which helped me in building my brand,” Singh concluded.