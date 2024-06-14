Success Story: How Himansh Verma Is Leading Navrattan Music To New Heights

The competition in the music domain is very high and intense. With the advent of social media platforms like YouTube, the war of likes, views and susbcription has grown manifold. As firms like T-Series, Zee Music, Sony Music and Tips continue to rule the chart, Navrattan Music has made its space among the public by producing several chartbusters. Navrattan Music is led by entrepreneur Himansh Verma. The latest example of this success is the viral sensation “Ishqam,” which has amassed over 236 million views on YouTube.

Collaborative Ethos and Creative Exploration

Under Verma’s leadership, Navrattan Music has been working with artists encouraging them to push their creative boundaries and experiment with new sounds. Navrattan Music has collaborated with many leading artists including Mika Singh, Shehnaz Gill, Karan Aujla, and Parmish Verma. These collaborations have not only brought a wealth of experience and talent to Navrattan Music but have also helped it grow manifolds.

Chart-Topping Hits and Global Reach

The success of 'Ishqam' is a testament to Verma’s ability to create music that strikes a chord with listeners around the globe. Himansh Verma says that he is working to shape the future of the music industry. "With a roster of talented artists and a proven track record of producing chart-topping hits, Navrattan Music is aiming to leave a lasting impact on the musical landscape for years to come," said Verma.