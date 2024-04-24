The Most-loved Wedding Trends of 2024

Indian weddings have been synonymous with grandeur and opulence for years, and the year 2024 is no different. From fusion-style weddings to minimalist make-up, brides and grooms are leveraging major trends to create the wedding of their dreams.



Mr. Mushtaq Ali, the mastermind behind Celebrations is not just an ardent follower of wedding trends, but also creates them. “It’s important to know what’s happening around you”, he says. “You don’t need to copy what others are doing. Just take some inspiration, brainstorm with your wedding planner, and give it your unique twist. But if you’re struggling, here are my four suggestions that can help you kick-start your wedding planning.”

Ivory and Gold

Bollywood celebrities made this color combination a trend in 2022 and couples are still obsessed with it. The beautiful blend of gold and ivory is treated as a timeless classic not only because it is a sophisticated combination but also because it complements a wide range of wedding decor styles.

Offbeat Mandaps

“Wedding mandaps are no longer limited to traditional drapes. Now you can see a combination of chandeliers, foliage elements, and mirrors. The last wedding we crafted, we did a beautiful floating mandap on a pool”, says the founder of Celebrations Mr. Mushtaq.

Entertainment Nights

Gone are the days when weddings were all about sangeet, mehendi, and a few rituals that led up to the big day. Now, couples plan entertainment nights for their guests. From games to karaoke to talent night and live bands, a line of events and activities are lined up for guests before their special day.

Bridal Entries

Entries have now become a separate event. Letting go of the phoolon ke chaadar, brides are now opting for veils that are glamorous, elegant, and equally dramatic. Along with their girl squad, you can see them walk down the aisle with a trending dance performance.