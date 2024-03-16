Aryan Aswani, aged 15, has devised a solution for land disputes. He has conceptualized a website called Project Arya through which people can easily avoid land disputes. Recently, Aryan showcased his innovative solution for the longstanding issues surrounding the traditional system of public notices in India. Through Project Arya, Aswani aims to resolve the challenges of the current public notice system, including geographical limitations, lack of visibility, accessibility issues, and a disconnect between senders and readers.

Born to Satish Aswani and Shilpa Aswani on October 10, 2008 in Pimpri of Maharashtra, he is currently a 9th-grade student of IB Board. He entered entrepreneurship at the age of 13.

Through Project Arya, the young entrepreneur aims to offer a centralized platform for publishing, reviewing, and disputing public notices, thus, streamlining the process and enhancing accessibility for all users.

Additionally, Aryan Aswani has also created a machine for the happiness of dogs. This machine can play with dogs and keep them happy and active.