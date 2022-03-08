VPS Conquers the IT World

Did you know that more than 2.14 billion consumers are already actively shopping for goods and services over the internet?

Establishing an online business in 2022 has become easier than ever. But in order to keep it thriving, you'll need a solid web host to keep it fast and fully operational at all times. As a result, many corporations are turning to virtual private servers (VPS).

So, what exactly is VPS? How can it bring value to your business?

In this guide, you'll learn everything there is to know about virtual private servers and how they can help you maintain a strong digital presence.

IT Services and Businesses Go Online

Taking your business online was once thought to be just a nice addition to your overall brand strategy. It has now become a necessity, especially if you want to tackle the fierce competition. EBe it a full-blown e-commerce store or just a digital catalogue of your company and services - having a website today is a no-brainer.

Let’s go over some of the main reasons why going online is critical for businesses.

Improving your Company Image

You've probably heard people saying things like, "this is a reputable company and has its own website."

When clients want to check the credibility of a company, the first thing they do is look it up online. If it doesn’t have a web profile - it’ll undoubtedly raise some red flags and may easily result in the loss of potential customers.

Start-up Cost

Building a brick-and-mortar business from the ground up often costs a fortune. You have to construct it, hire a large number of personnel, market it, and wait for it to take off.

On the other hand, all an online business requires is a reliable web hosting company, a well-designed website, and a solid marketing strategy - a much more affordable venture in terms of finances.

Why Stay Local When You Can Go Global?

Using the internet, companies can now market their products and services on a global scale. Having a physical shop is great but it limits your target customers to your area, city, or country. In comparison, going online lets customers from all over the globe access your virtual store and contact you for business.

Another significant benefit of operating your business on the Internet is the ability to run it from any place and at any time. It isn’t mandatory for you to be physically available in an office - all you need is your laptop, an internet connection, and the world is your office

Availability

A digital business can help you be in touch with your customers around the clock if you want. You don’t need to be concerned about different time zones and can make new sales even when you’re asleep.

On the contrary, physical businesses can only operate for a limited number of hours. While some companies are open 24/7, the process is much more expensive and complicated to successfully manage.

What Is VPS?

There are different types of web hosting – shared, virtual private servers (VPS), and dedicated hosting being the main ones.

Shared plans involve multiple websites hosted on the same server, all utilizing the same pool of system resources(RAM, CPU, storage, etc.). When your website is hosted on its own physical machine, this is referred to as dedicated hosting.

VPS is the ideal middle ground. This service type uses virtualization technology to divide a single server into multiple virtual machines. The distinction between shared hosting and VPS is that with the latter, you don’t share the server resources with other members. Instead, each virtual instance is set up with its own package of features.

VPS Benefits and Why It Is Needed

With so many services and plans available on the market these days, choosing a web hosting provider for your business can be challenging.

Despite the availability of cheap options, such as shared hosting, and various enterprise solutions, numerous businesses prefer VPS.

Let’s find out the reasons behind that trend.

Cost Efficiency

Affordability is one of the strongest factors that make VPS technology desirable to growing businesses. Although it’s true that virtual private servers cost a little more than shared plans, they succeed in providing the benefits of dedicated servers at a remarkably cheaper rate.

With dedicated solutions, you have to rent an entire server even if you won’t use all of its resources, which isn’t cost effective for middle-sized businesses. In comparison, there are more and more VPS options for every budget nowadays.

Dedicated Resources

One of the biggest disadvantages of shared hosting is having to split server resources with other users.

In the world of online business, it’s crucial to have a fast and constantly available website. If one or more clients consume excessive resources, your site on the same server can easily experience slow speeds and frequent downtimes.

It’s a different story with virtual machines. While you do have neighbors on the physical server, each user enjoys a private environment with full control over the allocated resources.

As a result, virtual private instances deliver better performance, faster website speeds, and stable uptime.

Flexibility

VPS is a highly flexible hosting solution. It works very well with different business projects, like ecommerce stores, WordPress sites, streaming services, and gaming ventures.

In addition, you get more freedom to pick your favorite operating system and software applications to install as opposed to shared packages.

Virtual private servers also come in unmanaged and managed forms. Self-managed services are cheaper and better-suited if you have some technical skills to run and maintain your machine.

Choosing the managed option helps save time and is ideal if you aren’t tech-savvy. You’ll have an expert from your provider to assist in taking care of all server responsibilities, allowing you to focus on your business and how to best promote it.

Scalability

If your business is rapidly expanding and you can’t predict the volume of traffic your website will receive, a VPS is the ideal solution for you.

Picking a virtual private server means having access to large amounts of storage, RAM, and bandwidth to handle multiple websites or traffic surges with ease. As opposed to shared hosting, you don't have to worry about frequently upgrading to a higher tier as you outgrow your package limitations. You can also scale your resources up and down whenever you want ensuring you will never overpay for something you’re not using.

Security

Virtual machines are well-known for having high levels of security, this is one of the benefits they share with dedicated servers. In addition, you have the freedom of installing custom security software and firewalls to harden your defenses even further.

Note that a large part of your website security is determined by how well you protect your pages. Even if your host has applied the most stringent security measures - you have to also ensure you follow all safety guidelines.

Conclusion

For the past decade, the business landscape has been in a constant state of transformation. You can boost your company and improve your consumers' entire shopping experience beyond your physical location by having a website or selling on an e-commerce platform.

If you already run an online business and your website is gaining more traffic, you'll need an effective solution to stay competitive. It's time to make the best out of your site's resources by moving to a VPS server.

Even though a VPS is a bit more costly than shared plans, this type of hosting provides you with a favorable cost-to-benefit ratio without having to chew a hole in your wallet with a dedicated server package.

(Sponsored Feature)