Want to View Private Account on Instagram? Here's How You Can Do It

When we speak of one of the most famous social media websites, the very first name that we think of is Instagram. Slowly Instagram has gained popularity all across the world. The application that has been owned by Facebook presently has more than 500 million users, and this number keeps increasing each year.

Instagram has also made several changes recently, because of which the app has gained popularity. When you are already using the app, you will be aware of things that are needed for creating the account and accessing their services.

All of the Instagram accounts have been divided into mainly two categories. One is public, and the other is a private account. You will see things posted in a personal statement just when another person accepts the following request.

The other users can enter and see all posts with the public account without them following you. But you can't see the private version without getting the permission of the other user. But is there a way to view private Instagram profiles?

Instagram, similar to other social media websites, offers users a secure platform for the users. The settings for a personal account are one of the security layers that the app provides its users. However, there isn't any direct way for the users to bypass this layer of added security when they want to see the posts.

But here, we have a detailed guide for you on how you can see your private account on Instagram!

Can you see the Private Instagram Accounts?

Yes! Technically, there are several ways by which you can view a Private account on Instagram.

There is a legitimate way where you ask the person to accept the following request that you sent.

Making use of the third-party application. This isn't the most recommended method as there is a probability of them being scams.

Then search for the real name. This is the method when you need to see some added information when a person needs access to your account.

While you are pretending to be the person that you are not.

In the sections below, we shall be looking at all of the steps in much detail!

Best Ways to View a Private Account on Instagram

1. The lawful Way

When you wish to see the private account of Instagram of a person, this will be the legitimate Way. And with this, we mean that you go ahead and send a follow request to the person. Usually, even when they have the file protected, they will approve anyone that they know. Therefore, if you have been acquainted with that person, you shouldn't face any of the following requests getting approved.

When that other person does accept it, you shall easily be able to see the profile of the person and see all of the pictures that have been uploaded over the app.

As you can understand, this will be the most straightforward method for accessing the private account of the other user, regardless of who you are. Unfortunately, this also depends so much on you and the other person and the kind of present relationship you have with them.

When you have been trying to add a user that you don't personally know, be it a familiar friend or a celebrity, reach out through direct messaging.

2. Make Use of Instagram View Websites

When you look for methods that can help you see the private Instagram accounts, there will be endless guides and solutions that you are provided. But understand that there will also be useful websites and can see profiles in more straightforward steps.

Private Instagram Viewer by iStaunch allows you to gaining access to an Instagram account that's private and without any added payments, requirements or steps. Some of these even claim to be anonymous, and you have chat rooms for discussing other users' applications.

Unfortunately, once you test some of the results that one sees on the first page of Google, you'll understand why we don't recommend any of them. Even after they say that the service is free, you are asked to fill out surveys or need your payment details.

3. Make a Fake Profile

When you have tried adding a person over the user-friendly app message and are still not able to get access to the account, you have the choice to make a fake profile. Here is what you need to do:

When you choose to make a fake account, here are the different ways to ensure that the other person accepts your private account.

Choose a picture of a female for the fake account. Now, this is because it seems more safe and friendly. When you select a female identity, Instagram sees it as less predatory when compared with the male account.

Add some real pictures to the account. You also have the choice of making this account as private as well.

Now all you need to do is send a follow request to the target account. If that person still doesn't accept the request, try sending them a message. Also, explain that you want to follow the performance for specific reasons.

Once they have approved your request, you can quickly go through the private account and post everything.

Can You See Private Account on Instagram Without Consent?

No. Although we have mentioned some of the third-party websites here that claim to provide you with ways of taking a look into account. Most of these aren't reliable.

But again, this isn't something for the reasons we mentioned. The Legitimate Way for doing this while making sure that you don't get into any trouble is sending the other person the following request.

Bottom Line:

One can get access to a private Instagram account using any of the methods that we mentioned above. When one sends a follow request initially, it is the Right Way to access personal account information.

