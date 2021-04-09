MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Kohli & co. take on MI paltan

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, LIVE Updates: Defending champions and five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians will look to change an anomaly by finally winning their first game of the T20 league since 2012. Rohit Sharma will look to upset Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who themselves have never won at Chepauk since 2014, in the opening game of IPL 2021 on Friday (April 9).

It has just been five months since Mumbai Indians were crowned IPL-13 champions in the United Arab Emirates and the T20 caravan is back, once again under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI has decided to keep the crowds away from IPL 2021 matches and no team will play any of their games at home this season as well.

Both sides are looking upbeat with some changes to bolster their squad at the IPL mini-auction of February this year. RCB have added the powerful Glenn Maxwell to their line-up to complement skipper Kohli and 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers. In addition to that, they have also signed up young and promising New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson at the auction.

MI, on the other hand, look a settled outfit with Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan already making sensational international debuts against England earlier this year. Jasprit Bumrah is back, fresh from his marriage to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also regained full fitness.

