MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Kohli & co. take on MI paltan

9 April 2021, 16:59 PM
For Surya SKY is the limit!
The last time Mumbai Indians and RCB met, Surya Kumar Yadav shone bright with an unbeaten innings.
Will SKY go big tonight for Mumbai Indians?
Let's revisit his superb 79* from last IPL season

9 April 2021, 16:27 PM
Two of India's most prolific cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will lock horns with each other as the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on Friday, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener.
Kohli's RCB, who are yet to be crowned as IPL champions, will look to turn the tables around going into the new season and with the franchise roping in some fresh talents in the form of Australia's Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, a power-packed performance can be expected on the cards.
9 April 2021, 15:38 PM
Over the years Hardik Pandya has emerged to be a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians setup, with both the franchise and the cricketer himself gaining a lot from his stint with the defending champions. His all-round abilities has helped the side attain an edge over the opposition in both the departments of the game. In terms of fielding, Pandya has been a great custodian here as well and as the fans and the franchises gear up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which starts from Friday, we take a look at top five records that the 27-year-old is likely to complete in the upcoming season.
9 April 2021, 15:26 PM
Are you ready for some powerful hitting tonight?
HP in his element

9 April 2021, 14:42 PM
What is IPL bio-bubble?
COVID-19 pandemic all over the world means cricket in IPL 2021 are restricted to their bio-bubbles over the course of this league this year. We explain what is an IPL bio-bubble to you.
9 April 2021, 13:36 PM
MI vs RCB Dream 11 predictions
IPL 2021 season opener is only a few hours away with defending champions Mumbai Indians getting ready to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. Here are our Dream 11 preditions for the clash between MI and RCB.
9 April 2021, 12:44 PM
CSK sign up Jason Behrendorff
Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed tall Australian paceman Jason Behrendorff to replace his countrymate Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of IPL 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
9 April 2021, 11:48 AM
Pat Cummins 'hounded' for speaking against Virat Kohli
Kolkata Knight Riders paceman Pat Cummins has revealed that you cannot speak anything against Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. He revealed how he was 'hounded' back in 2018.
9 April 2021, 11:04 AM
Muscle Russell or Andre Russell?
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the most powerful players in the game. Here is shows the secret to his power to teammate Shubman Gill.
We don't call him Muscle Russell for nothing!

9 April 2021, 10:42 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner out of quarantine
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and Australian opener David Warner is out of quarantine after arriving in India last week and is now ready to train with his teammates. SRH managed to reach the IPL Playoffs last year. See his reactions here...
WARN-ing for all the bowlers
Hello captain @davidwarner31 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/lTG4Fmx0vE

9 April 2021, 10:07 AM
Delhi Capitals' Ajinkya Rahane is focussed
Delhi Capitals will be in action in the second game of IPL 2021 against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (April 10). Ajinkya Rahane looks focussed at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium, when the DC vs CSK game will take place. Take a look...
Stay calm
Stand Still
And deliver
A batsman extraordinaire, Ajinkya Rahane

9 April 2021, 09:41 AM
Is RCB getting ready for Wrestlemania?
Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most active cricketers on social media and videos of him along with wife and teammates is a proof of it. The Haryana spinner, who features for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday shared another rib-tickling video for the fans, which also features RCB's new recruit Kyle Jamieson. In the video, Chahal can be seen enacting former WWE superstar Undertaker's slow march to the ring and the wrestler's official music playing in the background.
9 April 2021, 09:05 AM
Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians legacy
Rohit Sharma has a legacy to defend, Virat Kohli would be looking to create one while a "been-there-done-that" Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems ready to pull off a fresh trick when the Indian Premier League starts in Chennai on Friday, cooped up in a bio-bubble as a raging pandemic wreaks fresh havoc.
9 April 2021, 09:00 AM
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma says that he wants to get out of the 'bubble life' which all cricketers have to face due to COVID-19 pandemic. “At least I am happy playing cricket which is what I love at the end of the day. If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. And try and see how you can get the best out of, you know, this bubble life as well,” Rohit Sharma said on Thursday (April 8).
9 April 2021, 08:56 AM
Hello and welcome to our build-up and live coverage to IPL 2021 opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.