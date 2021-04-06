हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Sublime Shubman Gill warms up in style at Kolkata Knight Riders practice game

Shubman Gill blasted a whirlwind 75 not out off 35 balls in an intra squad practice game on Monday (April 5) at the DY Patil Stadium as Team Purple took on Team Gold.

IPL 2021: Sublime Shubman Gill warms up in style at Kolkata Knight Riders practice game
Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill with Eoin Morgan. (Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders)

India and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill is looking in cracking form with less than a week to go for the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Gill blasted a whirlwind 76 not out off 35 balls in an intra-squad practice game on Monday (April 5) at the DY Patil Stadium as Team Purple took on Team Gold.

Team Gold won the match easily thanks to Gill’s brilliance. The Punjab opener scored 86.36 per cent of the runs and that is a staggering stat. Chasing 88 to win, Gill gunned down the target without breaking into a sweat, this should be good news for KKR fans.

His 35-ball stay comprised of three sixes and 11 fours as Team Gold won the match by 10 wickets. The knock would give immense confidence to Gill and the KKR outfit.

Not long back, Gill reckoned that strike-rate is overrated and his statement grabbed eyeballs. “I think strike-rate is kind of overrated,” the Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman told news agency PTI ahead of the upcoming IPL.

“It’s all about how you adapt to a certain situation. If the team demands you to play with a strike rate of 200 you should be able to do it. If the team demands you to play at a strike rate of 100, you should be able to do it. It’s just about adapting to the match situation,” he said confidently.

