IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings sign Jason Behrendorff to replace Josh Hazlewood

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed tall Australian paceman Jason Behrendorff to replace his countrymate Josh Hazlewood, who pulled out of IPL 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has signed up with the Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for compatriot Josh Hazlewood for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Behrendorff, the left-arm quick, has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far for Australia. This is Behrendorff’s second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets.

Behrendorff will first play in Sunday's (April 11) Marsh One-Day Cup final against NSW in Sydney before he is expected to link up with MS Dhoni's CSK. The 30-year-old endured a torrid run with injuries in his career but played 16 matches for BBL-10 runners-up Perth Scorchers this season and travelled to New Zealand with Australia's T20 team in February but didn't play a game.

The Western Australian paceman made his state comeback this week in Perth, taking 3/33 and scoring 35 not out as WA comprehensively trounced Tasmania to advance to the Marsh Cup final at Bankstown Oval.

Chennai Super Kings will get their IPL 2021 campaign underway on Saturday (April 10) in Mumbai against last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals.