Iran

Iran will 'pay a very big price' if lives are lost at any US facility: Donald Trump

Trump has warned Iran of serious consequences if any US facility is attacked. 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran will be held accountable for lives lost in attacks on any US facilities.

"Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat," Trump wrote on Twitter hours after protesters angry about US air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Live TV

"The US Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site," Trump said.

IranUS facilityDonald TrumpUS embassy
13 killed as train derails in Canada`s Manitoba province

