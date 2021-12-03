J9.COM signs with FIBA as Global Partner to achieve global success

The world leading online live gaming platform, is pleased to announce that it has concluded a 3 years agreement with FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, and formally become the 10th Global Partner of FIBA. This is another tremendous move from J9.COM in its globalized development within just 3 months, right after its full share acquisition of another famous Asian gaming website WIN365.COM in July 2021. This also sets the milestone that J9.COM has become the first ever Asian online gaming company which steps on the top stage of global sports.

As Global Partner of FIBA, J9.COM will receive key commercial rights across all FIBA competitions, including the FIBA Continental Cups for both men and women, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 and FIBA's pinnacle event the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, and will take the FIBA Basketball World Cup trophy to cities around the globe with FIBA. J9.COM will work with FIBA to bring the charm of basketball to fans cross the world with innovative and digital ways.

Frank Leenders, FIBA Media & Marketing Services Director General, said: “We are excited to have a company like J9.COM joining the FIBA family as our most recent Global Partner. FIBA is always looking for innovative ways to deliver the game of basketball to fans. This partnership will certainly boost FIBA’s strategy in advancing the promotion of basketball worldwide, while at the same time bring fans closer to the game through new and improved experiences, including the Trophy Tour and other activities.”

Managing Director of J9.com, James Chen, expressed its confidence in the Partnership with FIBA. by saying: “It is a great honour for us to become a Global Partner of FIBA and to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of basketball, one of the most global sports. With our innovative and digital ways, we will be able to help FIBA bring the charm and joy of basketball to more fans across the world”.

As an industry pioneer in online crypto gaming business, J9.COM will further devote itself to the improvement of product quality and customer experience, to provide customers with a more reliable and agreeable online entertainment space.

The signing and announcement ceremony were held in the Headquarter of FIBA, Geneva, Switzerland. This agreement was brokered by FIBA Marketing, the strategic partnership between FIBA and Infront.

About FIBA

FIBA- the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

