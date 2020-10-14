NIA arrests two more in Jaipur gold smuggling case, 11 so far

Jaipur: In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) arrested two accused, both residents of Nagaur District and conducted searches at four locations in Rajasthan in connection with the case pertaining to seizure of 18.5 kg smuggled gold bars at the Jaipur International Airport on July 3, 2020.

The two arrested were Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan.

The incident goes back to July 3 when the Customs officials had seized 18.5 kgs smuggled gold bars at the Jaipur International Airport and arrested ten persons.

All the accused persons had arrived from Riyadh by a Spice Jet Flight and they, along with their associates, had entered into a criminal conspiracy to smuggle gold into India.

The gold in the form of bars and biscuits was concealed in the battery of emergency lights and the same was kept in Checked-in baggage (Cartons) of these accused persons.

The NIA then re-registered the case as under sections 120 B of Indian Penal Code and section 16 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 on September 22.

Both the accused arrested by NIA were among the main conspirators in the commission of crime and they were working in Riyadh and were friends of the couriers (already arrested) and had established a well-planned network for smuggling of gold from Riyadh to India.

During searches, various electronic items like pen drives, mobile phones, laptop and other incriminating documents have been seized.

So far, the NIA has arrested 11 accused in the case and further investigation in the case is continued.

