Transforming Hospitality: Udaipur Leads the Way with Plant-Based Culinary Revolution

Udaipur has become the pioneer city for the launch of the Plant-Based Hospitality Curriculum Course. The launch event, organized by the Animal Climate and Health Save Indin collaboration with Veg Voyages and Vegan Travel Asia, UNICEF India, and Youth4Water Plus marked a significant step towards revolutionizing the hospitality industry.

On the inaugural day, an extensive training session was held at the Centre of Excellence for Tourism Training. Students and teachers were guided through the entire curriculum via the guide book, followed by live cooking demonstrations showcasing the versatility and possibilities of vegan ingredients.

The following day witnessed the official launch of the Hospitality Curriculum, which was attended by renowned chefs, students, and restaurateurs from the industry. The workshop highlighted the importance of incorporating vegan options to address environmental concerns and promote conscious dietary choices.

The event completed with a session at IHM Udaipur, where students, already well-versed in hospitality, discovered the ease of preparing vegan dishes while understanding the profound impact of food choices on climate change. Distinguished guests including Mr. Rajkumar from CETT, Mr. Hanuman Prasad from Tourism and Hotel Management, Dr. Meera Mathur from FMS, Prof Gayatri Tiwari from Home Science, and others graced the occasion, underscoring the significance of this transformative curriculum.

Aprajita Ashish, director of Animal Climate and Health Save India, highlighted the revolutionary nature of the course. The course, offered free of cost, provides an international certificate that enhances one's portfolio while creating awareness about compassionate and healthy plant-based cooking. She urged everyone to endorse the Plant Based Treaty, an initiative by The Save Movement, which keeps food systems at the forefront to mitigate the climate catastrophe. Notably, the Plant Based Treaty has been endorsed by 15 Indian city mayors, and several MLAs, MPs, and Ministers, including influential figures like Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Anushka Manchanda, Joaquin Phoenix, and many more.

The Plant-Based Hospitality Guide Book offers comprehensive guidance on implementing vegan practices in various settings. From creating vegan-friendly kitchens to veganizing menus, the book covers essential aspects while exploring the health, environmental, and ethical benefits of veganism. With practical insights and a collection of vegan recipes, it empowers individuals to embrace a sustainable culinary approach. Through this course, we've assisted cafes, institutions, and restaurants in transitioning their menus to adopt plant-based options.

Aligned with 8 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Plant-Based Culinary Transformation Course welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Whether you're a chef, student, teacher, or simply passionate about culinary innovation, join us in this journey towards a more compassionate and sustainable future through plant-based cuisine. For more information and enrollment details, visit www.animalsaveindia.org or message us on WhatsApp at +91 9004864016.