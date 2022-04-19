SRINAGAR: A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir during a search operation conducted by Kupwara Police along with the Indian Army at Hajam Mohalla on Tuesday.

According to the police, the seizure involved 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades. Jammu and Kashmir Police also claimed that the Kupwara Police and Army busted a hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during the search operation in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir while confirming the recovery said, "Police along-with Army recovered huge cache of arms & ammunition. During a joint search operation carried by the Army (3/8 GR ) and Kupwara Police in Hajam Mohalla of PP Taad PS Karnah following Arms /Amns have recovered Pistol = 10, Pistol Mag = 17 No, Pistol Rds = 54 No, Grenade 05 No.”

He also said, "A case has been registered and further investigation is taken up."

It is believed that the arms and ammunition had been smuggled from across the border and kept in that area and it is to be distributed among the new recruits who have joined terror ranks in the Kashmir Valley, the senior police official added.

