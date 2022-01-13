हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

14 terrorists killed in 8 operations in 2022 so far: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

DGP Dilbag Singh said this after participating in the wreath-laying ceremony of senior grade constable Rohit Chhib, who lost his life during an encounter of security personnel with terrorists in Kulgam on Wednesday.

14 terrorists killed in 8 operations in 2022 so far: J&amp;K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu: As many as 14 terrorists, including 7 from Pakistan have been neutralized in eight operations this year till now, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

 

 

DGP Dilbag Singh said this after participating in the wreath-laying ceremony of senior grade constable Rohit Chhib, who lost his life during an encounter of security personnel with terrorists in Kulgam on Wednesday.

"It was unfortunate that we have lost our brave constable Rohit Chhib. During this encounter, the terrorists were trying to take civilians as hostages and use them as shields. But our brave jawans saved those civilians", said DGP Dilbag Singh.

According to the DGP, this hostage method is a new technique that Pakistani terrorists are using very often now. 

"They did this in Hyderpora also, they are trying to use civilians as shields." Constable Rohit Chhib lost his life while trying to save the civilians during the Kulgam encounter. 

"Fourteen terrorists have been neutralized in eight operations this year. Out of the 14 terrorists, seven were from Pakistan," DGP Singh said.

When asked about terrorist infiltration in LC during Republic Day, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Our Jawans have their eyes on the borders. There is a strict vigil on terrorist infiltration." 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirterrorist encountersDilbag SinghIndian ArmyJ&K police
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir witnesses sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally reaches 23

Must Watch

PT10M35S

Badhir News: No intention to impose lockdown in Delhi, says Satyendra Jain