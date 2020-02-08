हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Srinagar

2 more National Conference leaders released from detention in Jammu & Kashmir

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah continues to be in detention at his home at Gupkar Road in Srinagar which has been designated as a sub-jail.

2 more National Conference leaders released from detention in Jammu &amp; Kashmir

Srinagar: Former Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Mubarak Gul and National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq, who had been under detention since August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, were released from MLA Hostel in Srinagar on Saturday.

Earlier, People`s Conference President, Sajad Lone and PDP leader Waheed Para were released from detention on Wednesday, while former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers - Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), on Thursday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah continues to be in detention at his home at Gupkar Road in Srinagar which has been designated as a sub-jail.

Omar Abdullah is detained at Hari Niwas and Mehbooba Mufti has been kept in a government building on the Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar.

A total of 35 mainstream politicians were moved from the Centaur Hotel on the banks of the Dal Lake to the MLA hostel in November 2019.

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir National Conference CM Farooq Abdullah
