3 LeT terrorists, involved in Khanmoh Sarpanch's killing, gunned down in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of Khanmoh's Sarpanch, were gunned down in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday.

Sharing more details of the operation, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Jammu & Kashmir police claimed that three terrorists of LeT/TRF have been killed in Nowgam encounter with the security forces in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar district.''

''Killed terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF outfit who were involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat,'' IGP Kashmir said in a press briefing.

Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF outfit involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh’s Sarpanch Sameer Bhat trapped in Nowgam encounter in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/1eR9TdvEbE — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had earlier launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Nowgam area of Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/XZWq0CPOvj — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is underway, and a massive search operation has also been launched in the area to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area. the official added.

On Tuesday, a LeT terrorist was killed in the Charsoo area of Awantipora of Pulwama district. which was the 22nd encounter of the year and, so far, the security forces have managed to kill 39 terrorists until now.

