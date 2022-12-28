topStoriesenglish
3 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Jammu's Sidhra, encounter still on

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

Dec 28, 2022

Jammu: In a big breakthrough, the security forces gunned down three dreaded terrorists after a fierce gunfight erupted in the Sidhra area on Wednesday, according to reports coming from Jammu and Kashmir. The identity of the three slain terrorists is being ascertained, said reports. The gunfight erupted around 7.30 AM and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, a J&K police official said. The three terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, officials said.

 

 

Confirming the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh earlier said two to three terrorists were trapped in the area.

 

 

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces began in Jammu's Sidhra, a day after a major terror attack was averted in the Udhampur district of J&K. According to police officials, a major terror attack plan was averted when the cylindrical-shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area.

Police also recovered a coded sheet and letter pad page of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)  and detained a suspect.

