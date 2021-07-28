4 dead, 36 missing after cloud burst at Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Four persons were killed and around 36 others are missing and feared dead in a cloud burst in Kistwar district, officials said. Reports reaching said that the cloud burst hit Honjar Dacchan, sweeping away six houses and a ration depot.   

New Delhi: Four persons were killed and around 36 others are missing and feared dead in a cloud burst in Kistwar district, officials said. Reports reaching  said that the cloud burst hit Honjar Dacchan, sweeping away six houses and a ration depot.   

As soon as getting the news, Police, army, NDRF, civil administration and locals launched a rescue operation, they said. SSP Kishtwar  Shafqat Bhat told that four bodies have been recovered while a number of people, with reports coming in suggesting the number to be around 36, are missing.  

He said efforts are on to trace the missing persons. Official sources said that the missing persons are feared dead. 

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

