5 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists infiltrate into J&K; Army, IAF on high alert

SRINAGAR: A high alert was sounded in Jammu and Kashmir after a group of five highly-trained Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists reportedly infiltrated into the Valley from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sources told Zee News. The Pakistan-sponsored and trained terrorists crossed the Line of Control (LoC) from PoK in the last week of July. The terrorists are highly trained and may attack security forces in the state.

Both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are on high alert following the reports. The centre has pressed IAF jets including the heavy lift C-17 aircraft for rapid induction of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other paramilitary troops into the Kashmir valley.

The Home Ministry has also clarified that only 10,000 additional paramilitary troops have been inducted in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundred companies of additional central forces were ordered for deployment about a week ago, who are in the process of reaching their stations, added the ministry. It further refuted reports of deployment of 28,000 additional troops.

Live TV

Intelligence agencies have received various inputs that terrorist groups have been asked to carry out an attack on security forces following the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the state.

The development comes months after security agencies said that all Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists involved in the February 14, 2019, Pulwama attack were killed. Over 40 CRPF personnel attained martyrdom in the dastardly suicide attack on a convoy in Pulwama on February 14.

India had avenged the Pulwama attack by conducting airstrikes at terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan. The Indian Air Force targeted JeM terror training camp in Balakot on February 26, reportedly killing several terrorists.

Terrorists on Friday morning targeted an Army vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Pulwama district. The attack was aimed at a vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in ZahidBagh village of the south Kashmir district. There have been no reports of any loss of life in the incident.

Terrorists on Friday morning targeted an Army vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of the state. The attack was aimed at a vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in ZahidBagh village of the south Kashmir district. There have been no reports of any loss of life in the incident.