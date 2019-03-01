6 Jamaat-e-Islami activists detained during raids in Tral villages in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: Six Jamaat-e-Islami activists were on Friday detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police during fresh raids in various villages of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The arrests were made from Laribal, Pinglish, Dardsara, Panner, Mandoora and Lurgam villages of Tral subdivision.

Following the arrests, security forces said that the crackdown on Jammat activists still continues.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in the downtown area of Srinagar and the internet services have also been suspended.

On Thursday, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre imposed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and declared it as an 'unlawful association' under Section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities, PTI quoted government officials as saying.