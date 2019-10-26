6 jawans injured after terrorists hurl grenade, open fire at CRPF team in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Some unidentified terrorists hurled grenade on a joint patrol party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday.

According to immediate information, at least six CRPF personnel have been injured in the grenade attack. The injured jawans belong to the 144th battalion.

They have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

After hurling grenade on security forces, the terrorists tried to flee from the spot. The terrorists also opened fire at the security forces.

The security forces retaliated immediately and a heavy exchange of fire is currently underway.

The CRPF team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place. The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area.

The security forces immediately fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the J&K Police officials said.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search and combing operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Additional reinforcement is also being sent to the spot.