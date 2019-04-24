close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

69 terrorists eliminated after Pulwama terror attack, says Indian Army

Post Pulwama, 41 terrorists have been killed out of which 25 were from Jaish-E-Mohammad. 

69 terrorists eliminated after Pulwama terror attack, says Indian Army
File photo

The Indian Army has eliminated at least 41 terrorists out of which 25 belonged to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lt Gen K JS Dhillon announced on Wednesday. 

Lt Gen Dhillon addressed a joint press conference Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and Inspector general, CRPF, Zulfiqar Hassan in Srinagar today. He announced that since 2018, the army has killed 272 terrorists besides arresting many others. 

"The situation in the Valley is such that there is no one willing to take up the leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammad here. There has been a positive improvement in the situation of law and order Jammu and Kashmir. The modules working for militants have also been busted on a large scale and those arrested have been in judicial custody," he said. 

DGP Singh said that this year there has also been a reduction in stone pelting incidents and law and order condition has improved. "We did face some law and order situations during counter-insurgency operations, but those have been fewer than before," Singh said. 

He added that Panchayat elections were successfully held in the Vallery and no election-related violence was reported from Jammu and Kashmir. 

"A total of 46 foreign militants have been killed last year and in the current year -- 27 belonged from JeM and 19 from LeT. Foreign elements getting neutralised has made a big dent to the ongoing militancy," he said.

"At least 69 militants have been killed and a 12 were apprehended. Among those killed included 25 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad. Out of 25, 13 terrorists had infiltrated from across the border and were from Pakistan," the top cop said.

He urged the local militants to surrender before police and asked the youths to not come close to the encounter sites.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPulwama attackIndian ArmyJaish-e-MohammadPakistanJS Dhillon
Next
Story

Pakistan militant trained by 26/11 mastermind Lakhvi arrested in Baramulla

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Mamata Banerjee still gifts me 1-2 kurtas every year: PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar