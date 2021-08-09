हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, terrorist hideout busted by BSF in J&K's Poonch, huge cache of arms seized

Alert BSF jawans averted a big terrorist activity before the 75th Independence Day celebrations by seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout that was busted in the Poonch sector this morning.

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, terrorist hideout busted by BSF in J&K's Poonch, huge cache of arms seized

JAMMU: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday busted a terrorist hideout and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition in a joint operation with other security agencies.

 

 

According to reports, alert BSF jawans averted a major terror attack before the 75th Independence Day celebrations by seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout that was busted in the Poonch sector this morning.

“On 09 August 21, on specific input, a joint operation of BSF was launched with Rashtriya Rifles and Special operations Group in Poonch in the forest area at Vill-Sangad, (Teh-Mankot) PS-Mendhar, Poonch,’’ Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu said.

During the search operation, the following recovery was made which included two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese pistol, four grenades and two mobile phones.

Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of BSF Jammu, said a joint operation was launched along with the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police in the forest area this morning, which led to the unearthing of the hideout.

The other recoveries made from the hideout included four AK-47 magazines with 257 rounds, a pistol magazine with 68 rounds, a radio set, 13 detonators, 15 fuse detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, two mobile phones, 12 battery mobile chargers and two nine-volt batteries, the DIG said.

He added that the BSF averted a "big terrorist activity" before Independence Day with the unearthing of the hideout.

Here's the list of items recovered by the security forces -

i)   A K - 47 Rifle - 02 Nos.
ii) A K - 47 Mags. - 04 Nos.
iii) Pistol Chinese- 01 No.
iv) Pistol Mags. - 10 Nos.
v)  Set I-Com - 01 No.
vi) Grenades Chinese- 04 Nos. 
vii) Detonators  (Non-Electric)- 04 Nos; Electric type- 09 Nos.
viii) Fuze Detonator of Chinese Grenades with levers - 15 Nos.
ix) Cordex - Approx. 16 Mtrs.
x)  A K- 47 Amns - 257 Rds
xi) 9 mm Amn Chinese-68 rds
xii) 7.65 mm Amns - 23 rds
xiii) Mobile Phones (Nokia) - 02 Nos.
xiv) Battery Mobile Chargers - 12 Nos.
xv) Battery 9V - 02 Nos.’’

The J&K Police also arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Kishtwar in a related development, said SSP Kishtwar.

