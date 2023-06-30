Amarnath Yatra: First Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves From Jammu Base Camp

Jammu: Amid unprecedented multi-tier security setup, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Friday morning. The first batch of pilgrims have left for the twin base camps - Pahalgam and Baltal - to undertake a pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas. The 62-day-long pilgrimage will commence from Kashmir on July 1 from the twin tracks - the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

Over 3,500 pilgrims have arrived in Jammu for their onward journey to Amarnath. "The Yatra from Jammu will begin with the first batch of pilgrims being flagged off from Jammu base camp by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tomorrow,'' an officer said. He said that the Yatra will formally commence from the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam on Saturday.

Multi-Tier Secuty For Amarnath Yatra

A multi-tier security setup has been activated in and around the Bhagwati Nagar base camp and a convoy carrying pilgrims, which will leave Jammu for Kashmir, will be fully guarded by CRPF troops with area domination being done by Army and police.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday night visited the yatri niwas base camp here and reviewed arrangements put in place for the pilgrims, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, took stock of food and lodging of the pilgrims besides reviewing security arrangements, functioning of joint control rooms, langer stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities and sanitation.

He also reviewed the facilities of transportation, deployment of health staff, fire tenders and emergency services. Sinha also welcomed the pilgrims from across the country who had arrived at the base camp. The city administration on Thursday began the process for on-the-spot registration of unregistered pilgrims and sadhus arriving here for the pilgrimage.

While an on-the-spot registration centre has been set up for unregistered pilgrims in the Shalimar area of the city, a special camp for the registration of sadhus has been set up at the Purani Mandi-based Ram temple complex. The registration of unregistered pilgrims and sadhus arriving here from all parts of the country has begun on the spot at the counter here, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nargesh Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa said that 33 accommodation centres have been set up across Jammu while 'Radio Frequency Identification' (RFID) tags will be issued at the registration centres. Five counters have been established for the Tatkal registration of the pilgrims at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar and two at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir for the registration of sadhus.

"Pilgrims shall be provided RFID Tag at the registration centre itself which is mandatory with the pilgrims' permit,'' the official said. So far, more than 3 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves online for the Yatra.