Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended today due to inclement weather

Srinagar: The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have announced on Wednesday that due to inclement weather along both routes, Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended for the day. Due to inclement weather along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, no movement of pilgrims will be allowed from either side towards the cave shrine today, officials said, adding that the pilgrims will not move towards the Valley from Jammu.

Helicopter services are also available on both routes for the pilgrims. The situation will be reviewed later, they added. Since Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30, so far over 65,000 Yatris have performed the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, in addition to the online facility of providing Prasad with Silver Coins, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), in its new initiative, has introduced an offline facility for making Prasad/ Silver Coins available to the devotees, paying obeisance at Lord Shiva`s Holy Cave Shrine, in the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

In this initiative, the Devotees can visit Souvenir Counter set up by the SASB at Holy Cave and buy Silver Coins of 5 gram and 10-gram weight at the rate of Rs 700 and Rs 1,300, respectively.



The devotees can also have Prasad with 5 gram Silver Coin at Rs 1,000, Prasad with 10 gram Silver Coin at Rs 2,000 and Prasad without Coin at Rs 501 from the counters set up at Domel Access Control Gate (Baltal) and Chandanwari Access Control Gate, Pahalgam.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine, situated 3,888 metres above sea level, will conclude on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.