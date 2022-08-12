NewsJammu and Kashmir
TARGETED KILLING

Another targeted killing in J&K, migrant worker from Bihar SHOT DEAD by terrorists in Bandipora

In yet another incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday. The attack took place around midnight, they said.

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 08:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Another targeted killing has been reported in J&K
  • A migrant worker from Bihar has been shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora
  • He was identified as Mohd Amrez from Bihar

Srinagar: In yet another incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday. The attack took place around midnight, they said.

 

 

"During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

 

 

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. According to the sources, "the terrorists fired at Muhammad Amrej, 19, a non-local labourer in Sadnara village of Bandipora`s Hajin area around 1 am".

This comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri on Thursday.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning. However, the alert Army personnel managed to foil the suicide bomb attack at its basecamp and killed both the terrorists

