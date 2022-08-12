Srinagar: In yet another incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday. The attack took place around midnight, they said.

J&K | One migrant labourer from Bihar, Mohd Amrez shot dead by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora.



Visuals from Community Health Centre in Sumbal. pic.twitter.com/rdCEPZmjTs — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

"During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. According to the sources, "the terrorists fired at Muhammad Amrej, 19, a non-local labourer in Sadnara village of Bandipora`s Hajin area around 1 am".

This comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri on Thursday.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning. However, the alert Army personnel managed to foil the suicide bomb attack at its basecamp and killed both the terrorists