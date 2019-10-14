Army jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

New Delhi: An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

As per Indian officials, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in the Uri sector by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts. The Army jawan, who was injured in the Pakistani firing, was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The officials added that the Indian Army retaliated effectively to the firing by Pakistani forces.

Earlier, on late Friday, Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire in the Hiranagar sector that continued for hours until next morning.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018. "2317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10 while 147 terrorists have so far been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland this year," Indian Army sources said earlier.

In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629.