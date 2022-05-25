Baramulla encounter: Cop martyred, three Pakistani terrorists killed in J&K

SRINAGAR: In a major success for the security forces, three Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Kreeri area of the Baramulla district of North Kashmir. Meanwhile, a J&K policeman was also killed in a gunfight with terrorists.

Sharing more information, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Three Pakistani terrorists were killed. One J&K Police personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow."

Earlier, a fierce gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kreeri area of Baramulla district. After getting the input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri.

As the searching team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, which was heavily retaliated and an encounter started.

It's pertaining to mention here that it was the 49th encounter of this year and security forces have managed to kill 75 terrorists in the anti-terror operation including 17 Pakistani terrorists.

Besides, 43 terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists are also apprehended till now in this year as per the data of the Jammu & Kashmir police.