Big Breakthrough In J&K, 3 LeT Terror Associates Arrested With Arms In Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three terror associates linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) along with arms and ammunition. Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal said, “A small team of Srinagar Police arrested three terror associates linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF, an offshoot of proscribed terror outfit LeT in the Natipora area of Srinagar.”

He further said, “Acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar police established a checkpoint at Harnabal Natipora and arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed outfit TRF."

They have been identified as "Imran Ahmad Najar, son of late Abdul Rehman Najar, resident of Bulbul Bagh Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta, son of Tariq Ahmad Matta, resident of Qamarwari Srinagar and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Pazalpora Bijbehara.



The spokesman further said that from their possession, the police recovered 03 hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating materials. It is pertinent to mention here that Wakeel Ahmad Bhat was earlier an active terrorist and was linked with the proscribed terror outfit ISJK. He was lodged in jail for two years. He was released recently from Central Jail on bail, the spokesman added.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the trio had collected the explosive substances and ammunition from active terrorists of TRF for carrying terror activities in Srinagar city. With their arrest, a major averted has been averted, he said.

Subsequently, a case FIR number 46/23 under section 3/4 Explosive Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 23, 39 UAPA Act has been registered at Police Station Chanapora and an investigation has begun, read the statement.