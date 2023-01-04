BJP benefits when innocent people are killed in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hit out at the BJP saying its "politics of deceit" has dragged down even the Union Home Ministry. She was reacting to a ministry report on Jammu and Kashmir. The PDP chief said that BJP is benefitted when innocent people are killed in Kashmir as they run a narrative against minorities & demonise Kashmiris.

“There is no accountability to the question of why did this incident happen,” the PDP chief said on recent Rajouri killings. "Shocked that BJPs politics of deceit has dragged down even the Home Ministry. Not only does this report reek of lies but it also discredits a crucial portfolio once headed by Sardar Vallabhai Patel," Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

Reacting to the part of the report where it said democracy in Jammu and Kashmir earlier meant only 'three families', the former ally of the BJP also made an oblique reference to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "At least we the so-called 'dynasts' worked diligently hard to stand where we are today. None of us has been airdropped into heading BCCI," she said.

Mehbooba also hit out at the media saying, "All of GOIs brazen lies are passed off as the truth since a pliable media assists them in carrying these lies to the masses. Instead of seeking accountability from the government, they have put the public on a slow drip of hatred against minorities."

Talking to reporters after a party meeting, she said it was sad that the Home Ministry was taking things in Jammu and Kashmir so lightly. She alleged that in India, BJP is using religion to target minority communities, as Pakistan and Syria do in their countries."

"The narrative being run by BJP is getting benefitted with the Rajouri-like attacks," PDP president Mehbooba Mufti while launching a scathing attack on the saffron party.

Mufti said that situation in J&K is worse today because of the wrong policies of the BJP. She said that the Rajouri attack could have been avoided if the BJP administration had listened to locals of the area on time about the movement of suspects in the area.

Mehbooba Mufti said people of Jammu and Kashmir are the worst victims of BJP's communal policies. Mehbooba Mufti said that the Jammu region which had voted overwhelmingly for BJP is also being punished by giving all major contracts to outsiders.