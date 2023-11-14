Purple Canvas: Bumper Saffron Crop Brings Cheer To Kashmir Farmers

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Valley has transformed into a mesmerizing purple tapestry, captivating the attention of tourists and locals alike. This year's saffron harvest has brought immense joy to the farmers, marking a decade of unparalleled success. Reaching a production milestone that surpasses the last ten years, the saffron fields have painted the valley in a breathtaking hue, becoming a visual delight for all who behold it.

Pampore, nestled in South Kashmir's Pulwama district and famously known as the Saffron town, stands as a primary contributor to Kashmir Valley's saffron production. Numerous families in this region are deeply involved in cultivating the world's finest and most prized spice. Presently, these families are wholly engrossed in the meticulous task of handpicking saffron flowers from the fields.

With over 3700 hectares dedicated to saffron cultivation in Kashmir, the Pampore area of Pulwama remains the epicentre of this industry. Nevertheless, saffron cultivation has expanded across various districts within the valley. The jubilant farmers in Pampore are especially elated with this year's crop yield, further enhancing the region's reputation for producing exceptional saffron.

"This year, there has been a bumper crop after more than 8-10 years; We haven't seen this kind of crop in so many years. A lot of farmers had no hope that the crop would be any better than in previous years, but it has surpassed all our expectations. The saffron is a livelihood for all of us living in the area. People in the area had shifted to other jobs but this year the environmental factors were great. The rain played a major role due to which we got the bumper crop after a decade," said Dr Ubaid Bashir, Owner of PariMahal Saffrons.

The Tourists visiting the valley are stopping at these saffron farms to experience the process of saffron growing in the Valley. A lot of tourists are buying the saffron from these farms as well.

Sandeep, a Tourist said, "It's such a great experience for us. We have always consumed saffron but now we know why it is so expensive. It takes a lot of hard work to grow saffron. It's a flower and only a few strands come out from one flower, it's a unique experience. It's the first time we are seeing Kashmiri saffron farms."

Also, the GI tag has benefitted the Saffron farmers with quality control as well as the pricing.