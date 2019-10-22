Centre approves 7th Pay Commission in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; to benefit 4.5 lakh employees

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday approved the proposal of payment of all 7th Central Pay Commission allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. The decision will come into existence on 31st October, 2019. The decision will benefit at least 4.5 government employees in these two territories.

The annual expenditure on the allowance for almost 4.5 lakh employees working in the current state of Jammu and Kashmir under the 7th Pay Commission has been estimated to be around Rs 4,800 crore.

