close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Centre approves 7th Pay Commission in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; to benefit 4.5 lakh employees

The govt employees of new union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will now get salaries as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.

Centre approves 7th Pay Commission in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; to benefit 4.5 lakh employees
File Photo

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday approved the proposal of payment of all 7th Central Pay Commission allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. The decision will come into existence on 31st October, 2019. The decision will benefit at least 4.5 government employees in these two territories. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the proposal to provide allowance to all government employees in union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the seventh pay commission. The decision of Centre will benefit at least 4.5 lakh government employees, who are currently working in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir, and will become employees of union territories - J&K and Ladakh, on 31 October 2019.

The annual expenditure on the allowance for almost 4.5 lakh employees working in the current state of Jammu and Kashmir under the 7th Pay Commission has been estimated to be around Rs 4,800 crore. 

(Further details are awaited.)

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir7th Pay CommissionLadakhCentral pay commissionseven pay commission
Next
Story

Indian Army destroys mortar shells of Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Must Watch

PT16M37S

Haryana-Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Opposition dashed in front of PM Modi in exit poll