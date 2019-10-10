Centre orders release of three Kashmiri politicians, says no protests allowed

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will on Thursday release three more politicians, who have been under detention since August 5 after the Centre abrogated special status granted to the state under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Sources claimed that the three political leaders - Yawar Mir, former PDP MLA from Rafiabad in North Kashmir - detained at his home, Noor Mohd Sheikh, former NC MLA from Batmaloo constituency - detained at Centaur hotel in Srinagar and Shoaib Lone, former Congress leader will be released today.

All three are being released on various grounds which includes the signing of a bond. All three Kashmiri politicians are being released on a condition that they won't indulge in any protest or gathering which could harm peace.

The order to release them has come on a day when the Home Ministry has withdrawn its travel advisory asking tourists to stay away from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

An order issued by the Home Ministry said that the security advisory requesting tourists visiting J&K to curtail their stay in the Kashmir Valley is hereby withdrawn. Tourists desirous of undertaking visit to the state shall be provided with all necessary assistance & logistical support, it said.

While Mir is a former MLA of the PDP from Rafiabad assembly seat, Lone contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from North Kashmir and later resigned from the party. He was considered close to People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

Noor Mohammed is a National Conference worker who has been managing the party's show in the militancy-infested Batmaloo area of the Srinagar city.

Before his release, he will be signing a bond to maintain peace and good behaviour, the officials said.

The J&K administration led by Governor Satya Pal Malik had earlier released Imran Ansari of the People's Conference and Syed Akhoon on health grounds on September 21.

Over a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 decision of the Centre to abrogate the special status given to the state.

Prominent among those detained included three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Over 250 were sent to the jails outside Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah was subsequently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act, while other politicians were mostly detained under different sections of the criminal procedure code.